Your stars Dec. 15

The Day
 4 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reach out to someone who can offer information based on experience. Question anything that doesn't make sense to you. Don't take on the impossible or promise something you cannot deliver. Avoid risky physical encounters and people who ask for too much. 3 stars. TAURUS (April...

Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
purewow.com

Your Monthly Horoscopes: December 2021

December’s fast-paced astrology wraps up the major themes of 2021 and sets the stage for 2022. Things start off with a bang on the 4th with a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius, which is the last eclipse in the archer’s sign until 2029. This lunation is about choosing growth over stagnation. Time to be brave. Then on the 13th, Mercury enters Capricorn and Mars enters Sagittarius. Mercury in Capricorn is the worldbuilder (Think: JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth and Dolly Parton’s expansive song catalogue) while Mars in Sagittarius is the freewheeling philosopher, motivated by truth. After a year where every step forward required three steps back, momentum is finally building.
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 12/18/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It won't be easy putting aside personal feelings to do what's best for the group, but it's the right thing to do. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life won't be returning to normal - and that may not be such a bad thing. Embrace the spirit of adventure. You might surprise yourself.
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 15-21

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4. What sanctuary is essential for you to visit, but you have not yet visited? 5. What "sin" is it important for you to forgive yourself for, but you have not yet forgiven yourself? 6. What promise have you not yet fulfilled, even though it's getting late (but not too late!) to fulfill? 7. What secret have you hidden so well that you have mostly concealed it even from yourself?
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Dec. 11, 2021: Mo’Nique, be true to yourself and your beliefs

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mo’Nique, 54; Gary Dourdan, 55; Jermaine Jackson, 67; Bess Armstrong, 68. Happy Birthday: Be realistic about what’s possible, and you’ll drum up interest in an idea you want to pursue. Communicate with people who can offer insight, and you’ll gain confidence and inside information that will help you prepare for the future. Distance yourself from people who use emotional manipulation to alter your course. Be true to yourself and your beliefs. Your numbers are 6, 19, 26, 28, 33, 38, 41.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 7, 2021: Ellen Burstyn, share your enthusiasm with others

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emily Browning, 33; C. Thomas Howell, 55; Tom Waits, 72; Ellen Burstyn, 89. Happy Birthday: Put in the effort and you will reap the rewards. A fast pace, quick mind and creative imagination will take you where you want to go. It’s up to you to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way and to enjoy the life adjustments you make. Share your enthusiasm with others, and take a leadership position. Your numbers are 2, 12, 20, 29, 34, 37, 48.
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
ohmymag.co.uk

This is your biggest fear according to your star sign

Failure. You meet all the challenges; of course, you also have to succeed!. Material loss. Your comfort and that of your family comes before anything else. To be betrayed. You socialise a lot and sometimes you come across the wrong people. Cancer. Being rejected. You have great sensitivity, and you...
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Elite Daily

These 4 Signs May Be On The Verge Of Serious Change

No matter how serious you are about your plans, the universe always has a way of laughing at them. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and sometimes, the universe steps in and forces you to take a path you were never expecting to take. These pivotal and potentially life-altering moments often happen around the time of an eclipse, because in astrology, an eclipse has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. In fact, the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and if you happen to be born under the influence of a mutable sign, you may be on the verge of embracing a serious change.
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
Grazia

All The Clues Jason And Chrishell Were Together In Season Four Of Selling Sunset

Back over the summer, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset decided to casually break the internet - when she announced she was dating her boss, Jason. (Yes, she did it just like J-Lo told the world she was back with Ben Affleck - posting the pictures as part of holiday 'photo dump'.) Chrishell and the owner of the Oppenheim Group have now been together quite a while, but they weren't official during the filming of the fourth season, much to the annoyance of some fans, who were expecting to see the series follow their relationship.
107 JAMZ

Christmas Movie Under The Stars In Moss Bluff Dec. 17

Are you looking for a family-friendly event to go to and celebrate the holidays at the same time? Well, how about taking in a movie for free?. Just like what the Calcasieu Police Jury does throughout the year, the Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church is holding movies under the stars type event.
TBR News Media

Your Turn: LISCA holiday concert set for Dec. 11

The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association (LISCA) and Island Chamber Players present a holiday concert of music from the baroque period on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. A lovely venue, the Three Village Church, 322 Main St., Setauket, will host this exciting program which features works by Bach, Charpentier and well-known selections from Handel’s Messiah. Eric Stewart, director and conductor of both groups, will take the baton.
iheart.com

How Your Favorite Country Stars Spent The Weekend!

It was a day of dogs and ducks for Jordan Davis, who spent some time up to his knees in cold water for hunting. With a few hours to kill between shows, Tenille Townes and her crew hunted down an old school arcade, complete with the O.G. video game Pong.
