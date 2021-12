According to data released Tuesday night by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has now surpassed yet another grim milestone, during this COVID-19 pandemic. The report states 800,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus. This as the U.S. surpassed the marker just days after recording 50 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Both totals lead all other countries worldwide. To put it all in perspective, a population of 800,000 represents the size of Charlotte, North Carolina. The milestone also comes a year after the initial distribution of COVID-19 vaccines here in the U.S.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO