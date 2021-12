Hey there, Tiger hoops fans. I’m over here. Grab a seat here in the Den and let’s go over a couple things. Let’s start with the Tiger girls, varsity edition. Now I know, a lot of people around here are sorta used to them losing. Well, listen up. I’m NOT one of those people. First off, as a Tiger girl taught me on my first day on the job here, they and I, Hate To Lose! Second, they are not doormats. Never have been. Now, I’m not saying they haven’t had more than their share of adversity and challenges, but they’ve always risen to any challenge and kept on working.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO