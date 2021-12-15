Christmas in The Pines

FREEMAN – Susan and Bobby Smith have transformed their backyard into a Christmas wonderland with beautiful lights of every color, characters, and music. They are again sharing their love of Christmas with the public at no charge with tours of their creation starting Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. A golf cart will be available for those who have trouble walking. The address is 153 Freemans Place, Freeman, Virginia 23856. The home is located across from the Freeman Post Office on Governor Harrison Parkway. Once you turn into the driveway, follow the lights to the display. The display will be closed on Mondays and in case of inclement weather.

FREEMAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO