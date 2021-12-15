Christmas in The Pines

Collage Performing Arts Center dancers will be performing their 18th annual Christmas production entitled “Christmas in Our Hometown,” on Thursdsay and Friday at 7 p.m. in The 1891 Fredonia Opera House. Masks are required. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or at the Opera House Box office. The Fredonia Opera House Box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Collage members include, row one: Mya Carmona, Mackenna Incitto, Kearstin Witkowski, Maya Rosplock, Adriana Kubacki. Row two: Alex Halstrom, Victoria Miller, Shelby Genovese, Jaryaniz Vazquez, Ashley Foringer. Row three: Lilly Snyder, Kara Vecchio, Denali Lockett, Hannah Finch and Ella Duliba.
