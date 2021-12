(KSTP) - The trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter continued Tuesday with testimony about her training and the department's policies. Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland painstakingly went over many of the department's policies and code of ethics before going through Potter's Taser training records, noting she was certified as recently as March 2021 and always had perfect training scores. Additionally, he stood up and explained to jurors the difference between a cross-draw orientation for a Taser — which he uses — and a reaction orientation that Potter used.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO