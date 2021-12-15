ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City bans natural gas in new buildings

By Scott Disavino
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEqaf_0dNAwAQF00

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The New York City Council voted on Wednesday to ban the use of natural gas in new buildings, following in the footsteps of dozens of smaller U.S. cities seeking to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy.

New buildings in the biggest U.S. city with 8.8 million residents will have to use electricity for heat and cooking, according to the council vote that was streamed on its website.

"The bill to ban the use of gas in new buildings will (help) us to transition to a greener future and (reach) carbon neutrality by the year 2050," said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, noting "We are in a climate crisis and must take all necessary steps to fight climate change and protect our city."

In the near-term, the new law will do little to reduce carbon emissions in the Big Apple, as numerous older buildings will not be affected, and the new structures would use electricity generated with fossil fuels anyway. Longer-term, however, carbon emissions will fall since the state plans to stop using fossil fuels to generate power.

The law would apply to new buildings under seven stories high at the end of 2023 and those over seven stories in 2027. There are exceptions for new buildings used for certain activities, including manufacturing, hospitals, commercial kitchens and laundromats.

Until now, the most populated U.S. city that has banned gas in new buildings is San Jose in California with about 1 million residents. read more

In 2020, U.S. carbon emissions from fossil fuels fell to their lowest since 1983, but were expected to rise about 7% in 2021 because power providers were burning more coal to generate electricity due to a sharp increase in gas costs.

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED.N), which supplies power and gas in New York City, said "the establishment of a clear-cut path toward electrification of most new buildings is a sensible and necessary step on the path to carbon neutrality by 2050."

"Reducing New York’s reliance on natural gas will gradually increase demand for electricity, but our electric grid is more robust than it’s ever been, and we will be ready for a renewable-powered future,” Con Edison said.

However, New York's move to all-electric buildings could mean a higher price tag for consumers using electricity for heat than those relying on gas. This winter, the average household in the U.S. Northeast is expected to pay $1,538 to heat their home with electricity, compared with gas at about $865. read more

Almost half of the power generated in New York State so far this year came from burning fossil fuels (45% from gas and 4% from oil), with another 24% from nuclear and 22% from hydropower, according to federal energy data.

The power sector's carbon emissions in New York State should decline in the future because the state passed a law in 2019 requiring all electricity to come from clean, carbon-free sources of energy like renewables and nuclear by 2040.

Burning fuels for space and water heating in buildings accounts for nearly 40% of the city's total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to environmental advocacy group RMI, which evaluated city greenhouse gas data.

"When the largest city in the country takes this type of concrete action and shows bold climate leadership, we believe other cities, states and countries will take notice and act accordingly," said Lisa Dix, New York director for the Building Decarbonization Coalition, an environmental advocacy group.

The oil and gas industry, which opposed the proposal, said using gas for space heating would keep customer costs lower and reduce emissions especially when combined with clean fuels like hydrogen and renewable natural gas from landfills.

"We share the commitment to greatly reducing emissions, but the pipelines that deliver natural gas today and zero-carbon fuels like hydrogen and renewable natural gas in the future will be essential to meet any environmental goal," said Karen Harbert, chief executive of the American Gas Association, an industry lobby group.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Nichola Groom in Culver City, California; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in COVID cases across U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - COVID-19 cases surged in New York City and across the United States over the weekend, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings. The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Two U.S. senators seek probe into Amazon.com labor practices

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Sherrod Brown on Monday asked the Labor Department for a full investigation into Amazon.com Inc's labor practices. Rubio, a Republican, and Brown, a Democrat who chairs the Banking Committee, wrote in a letter that about "one out of every 170 U.S. workers is an Amazon employee, underscoring our particular interest in ensuring that the company's employment practices are fair, and in accordance with the law. We urge you to use every mechanism at your disposal to investigate Amazon's labor and employment practices immediately."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Omicron fears spark new delays for law firm office re-openings

(Reuters) - More U.S. law firms are delaying large-scale office returns and taking other steps to confront the rising Omicron coronavirus variant, with one large firm telling its employees to work from home and another now explicitly requiring COVID-19 booster shots. Several large firms confirmed Monday that they are pushing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Reuters

Venture Global to sell LNG to China National Offshore Oil Corp

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG said on Monday it has signed a 20-year deal to sell liquid natural gas (LNG) to a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC). U.S.-based Venture Global said it will supply 2 million tonnes of LNG per year from its Plaquemines LNG export facility in Louisiana to CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co Ltd. The U.S. government granted Venture Global permission to start early site work on Plaquemines earlier this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

(Reuters) - California officials on Monday sued Walmart Inc, accusing the retail giant of illegally dumping pesticides, lithium batteries and other hazardous materials in landfills across the state that are not equipped for such waste. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and others alleged in a lawsuit filed in Alameda County...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Renewable Natural Gas#Carbon Price#The New York City Council#Consolidated Edison Inc
Reuters

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec 20 (Reuters) - A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the Cape Mendocino area of Northern California, followed by aftershocks that rattled nerves and caused items to fall from shelves, authorities said Monday. No major damage or injures were reported. The quake struck at a depth of...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.S. soybeans, corn rise on production concerns

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Tuesday, with soybeans gaining for a sixth straight day over concerns that dry weather in South America would affect output, while wheat was slightly up in rangebound trading. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Omicron variant accounts for 73% of U.S. infections -CDC

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec. 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chris Reese. Our Standards: The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher but investor worries on Omicron spread remain

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, though investors remained worried about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally, prompting countries to consider more restrictions potentially denting fuel demand. Brent crude futures increased by 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $71.61 a barrel by 0105 GMT, while...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

New Zealand delays border re-opening over Omicron concerns

WELLINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February over concerns of the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. families fear hunger after child-tax credit expires

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The phone calls to Yvonka Hall's health nonprofit in northeastern Ohio from families begging for help feeding their children started in March 2020, and slowed down only when an expanded child tax credit came into effect last summer. Now, Hall fears the calls will ramp...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

UK, U.S. and other nations express concern after Hong Kong elections

LONDON/SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand expressed grave concern over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong in a joint statement issued on Monday following Legislative Council elections in the former British province. read more. "We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Businesses fret as South Korea reimposes COVID-19 curfews

SEOUL (Reuters) - As clocks struck 9 p.m. this week, customers packed up and left restaurants and other eateries across South Korea as a reimposed curfew designed to help stem a surge in coronavirus infections sparks fears of economic disaster for some businesses. Last week authorities announced a series of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

German tax take continues to surge but supply bottlenecks drag -govt

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany's tax take surged again in November, rising 15.4% on the year to 54.9 billion euros, thanks to its recovery from the pandemic earlier this year, although the economic upturn has since waned, according to the finance ministry's monthly report. The combined tax income of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy