A series of videos going viral on TikTok show truck drivers allegedly refusing to drive through the state of Colorado over the 110-year jail sentence of their fellow driver, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos. The 26-year-old Cuban immigrant was handed the sentence—which many have deemed harsh and unfair—last week for a 2019 accident that killed four people after he crashed an out-of-control semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood. More than 4 million people have since signed a petition on Change.org asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute Aguilera-Mederos' prison sentence.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO