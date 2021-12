Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire believes that open technologies, evolving regulation, and the scalability of stablecoins paves the way for a digital currency supremacy. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire spoke with CNBC on Dec.15, 2021, in which he reiterated his view on Web 3.0 and stablecoins. Allaire’s thesis is that the U.S can become a global stablecoin leader. He sees Web 3.0 as an infrastructure layer that supports the exchange of value. He believes that the money formats and protocol and evolving regulations surrounding stablecoins will pave the way for the U.S. dollar’s primacy as an internet currency.

