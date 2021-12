It was Tommy Engel who had the hot hand for the Patriots and scored seemingly from anywhere on the floor as the senior forward banked a team high 27 points for Ward Melville in a 71-28 victory over Lindenhurst. Engel drained seven three-pointers and netted three field goals to lead his team in the League II home game Dec 17.

MELVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO