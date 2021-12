At the urging of Council Member Ann Kitchen, City Council gave first reading approval for rezoning the apartment complex property at the corner of Toomey Road and Sterzing Street close to Zilker Park. Tenants of the complex, which will be demolished to make way for a new building, have reached an agreement with the property owner. Nevertheless, there was still some neighborhood opposition to the zoning change, which will allow for a 75-foot tower. Initially, developers had sought to build a 90-foot tower on the 0.9-acre property.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO