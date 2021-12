In the Live Music Capital of the World, sound and noise policy is critical both to those who enjoy the entertainment industry and those who live within earshot. On Wednesday, the city’s Environmental Commission was briefed on the different types of sound permits and how they are enforced. While sound management is in the commission’s purview, it doesn’t often focus on the subject, so it called on the Development Services Department, which manages amplified sound in the city, to better educate commissioners on the process.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO