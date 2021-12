State education agency OKs rapid testing for students after COVID-19 exposure to avoid quarantineOregon Department of Education recently gave school districts a green light to bypass the quarantine process for students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school. Using a Test to Stay model starting in January, Portland Public Schools will allow students to continue coming to school, even after being exposed to the virus, as long as they test negative for COVID-19. Until recently, protocols required students to quarantine at home for 10 days following an on-campus exposure to COVID-19, unless they were vaccinated. "With low in-school transmission of...

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO