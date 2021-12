TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Monday that there are only 14 staffed ICU beds currently available in Baltimore County. The news came as Olszewski joined Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch and local hospital leaders to provide an update on COVID-related hospitalizations and vaccines. “Today, we gather to sound the alarm,” Olszewski said as he warned of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases as winter bears down on Maryland. Olszewski said health officials are increasingly concerned what January could look like, particularly with many people expected to attend holiday gatherings over the next few weeks. As of...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO