Jenkintown, PA

National Philanthropic Trust Welcomes Two Board Members

By MyChesCo
 5 days ago
JENKINTOWN, PA — National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) announced the recent appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees. Manish Shah and David Wezdenko are distinguished professionals recognized for their achievements and leadership,” said Eileen Heisman, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust. “Their combined experience in information technology and wealth management,...

MyChesCo

First Lady Wolf Discusses Importance of Employment and Finances for Women Reentrants

HARRISBURG, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf recently hosted Women In Reentry: Employment, the fourth in a series of virtual conversations with reentry advocates. The panel discussed why employment and financial literacy are vital for women following incarceration. They also highlighted resources available to women seeking job and financial help, and how being a fair chance employer benefits businesses and communities.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

PA Department of Health Highlights November 2021 Nursing Home Inspection, Sanction Information

HARRISBURG, PA — In its November 2021 report, the Pennsylvania Department of Health noted that nursing home surveyors conducted 538 inspections of 368 separate nursing homes. Of those inspections, there were 319 complaint investigations and 98 were COVID-19-specific investigations. There were 29 new sanctions finalized against nursing care facilities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

$50,000 State Grant Announced for Women’s Resource Center

WAYNE, PA — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti announced the Women’s Resource Center (WRC), located in Wayne, has been approved for a $50,000 Department of Human Services grant to expand financial coaching and resource coordination services. “I am thrilled to have secured this funding for the Women’s Resource Center,”...
WAYNE, PA
MyChesCo

Derek T. Kan Named to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced that Derek T. Kan recently joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kan, age 43, currently leads business operations and strategy for Deliverr Inc., a startup focused on e-commerce fulfillment. Previously, he held a number of high-level positions in the Federal government, including as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as a principal advisor to the Secretary and spearheaded initiatives involving technology and innovation in the transportation sector. He has also been announced as a nominee to serve on the bipartisan United States Postal Service Board of Governors. Prior to his recent public service, Mr. Kan held various positions focused on emerging technologies, including as the General Manager for Lyft and Director of Strategy for GenapSys, a technology company focused on advancing genomic sequencing research.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
MyChesCo

Republic Bank Hires Kelly Trimble as Vice President, Relationship Manager in South Jersey Market

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, announced the recent hiring of Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager based in its Marlton, New Jersey office. In this role, Trimble will be responsible for overseeing and growing the customer portfolio for the bank’s expanding presence in South Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Shusterman, Miller Introduce Student Inclusion Bill

HARRISBURG, PA — State Reps. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, and Dan Miller, D-Allegheny, introduced legislation recently that would make sure students with exceptionalities are involved in all aspects of schools and receiving real opportunities. “We have made great strides in making sure all students, regardless of their abilities, are included...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Asks Feds to Support Health Care System in Battling Pandemic

HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf Administration recently sent a request for additional support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Pennsylvania’s health care system in its continued battle against COVID-19. “Our health care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing shortages across the sector,” said Gov. Wolf. “I outlined key areas that my administration, along with health care systems, believes would garner the most impactful support for our deserving health care professionals who have been on the front lines battling this pandemic for 22 months.”
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

$182 Million in Education Innovation and Research Grants Awarded

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week announced $182 million in new grant awards to 30 school districts, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit organizations across the United States as part of the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program. These grants will support local efforts to develop, implement, and take to scale entrepreneurial and evidence-based projects that have the potential to improve academic achievement for underserved students.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

Hamilton Lane to Manage Private Equity Future Initiative for Massachusetts PRIM

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) announced it will serve as the private equity manager for the Future Initiative, a program approved by the Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (“PRIM”) on December 2, 2021. The program’s goal is to invest up to $1 billion in emerging-diverse managers across asset classes over the next two years in a program designed to help reduce barriers and expand opportunities for emerging-diverse investment managers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyChesCo

$9 Billion in Provider Relief Fund Payments Released to Support Health Care Providers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced the recent distribution of approximately $9 billion in Provider Relief Fund (PRF) Phase 4 payments to health care providers who have experienced revenue losses and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The average payment announced for small providers is $58,000, for medium providers is $289,000, and for large providers is $1.7 million. More than 69,000 providers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and eight territories will receive Phase 4 payments. Payments will start to be made later this week.
ADVOCACY
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf Announces Veterans’ Trust Fund Grant Opportunities

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that the 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2:00 PM EST on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced that Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has added the company to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) effective December 20, 2021. The NBI is designed to measure the performance of a set of Nasdaq-listed biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Addition to the NBI requires...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

SEI Declares Dividend of $0.40 per Share

OAKS, PA — The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) recently declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 (forty cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 21, 2021, with a payment date of Jan. 7, 2022. The Board...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

HHS Encourages Hospitals to Implement Patient Safety Best Practices to Improve Maternity Care and Outcomes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is taking critical steps to ensure pregnant and postpartum individuals have access to equitable, comprehensive maternity care. CMS is encouraging hospitals to implement evidence-based patient safety practices for managing obstetric emergencies along with interventions to address other key contributors to maternal health disparities.
HEALTH SERVICES
MyChesCo

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividends

LANCASTER, PA — Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA) announced common and preferred stock dividends. At its meeting on December 9, 2021, Burnham Holdings, Inc.’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 30, 2021, with a record date of December 23, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Wireless PoNS

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent No. 11,197,994, which is directed to systems for providing non-invasive neurorehabilitation of a patient. The patent is similar in scope to prior Helius patents for the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) device but expressly recites that the communications between the mouthpiece and controller are done wirelessly.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
