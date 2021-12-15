The King of Kings amazes me endlessly

Location: HAR East, Dog Adoption Room 1, Real Life Room 6 (NR) East Campus. Is he a King or is he a Prince? Easy! He's both! This royal knucklehead is looking to make his way out of the shelter and into your heart. King Prince take a few minutes to warm up to people and the fastest way to help him with that is with treats. Obedience training is recommended for him as they will be a great way to build your bond with him and set him on the right track to being the best boy he can be. He came to us as a stray so we don't know how he is with kids or other animals. King Prince is ready to be the King of your world. Come meet him today!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO