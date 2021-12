The Yankees may find themselves in a sticky predicament when the new CBA is ratified. Despite the obvious need for starting pitching, they sat out the free agent frenzy that saw Max Scherzer sign with the Mets, Justin Verlander with the Astros, Kevin Gausman with the Blue Jays, Robbie Ray with the Mariners, and Marcus Stroman with the Cubs. Depending on when the new deal is signed, they may have mere days to fill out their staff, all while competing with a legion of pitching-needy teams for the limited supply of impact starters left on the market.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO