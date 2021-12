If you've been waiting for a tour to rock your face off this is it. Three absolute powerhouses are teaming up and heading out on tour this spring. Diamante is self-described as having a "California heart and an East Coast state of mind" in her title track from her latest album, American Dream. A Boston native Diamante is unapologetic in who she is and owns every stage she performs on big or small. In fact, she toured with Bad Wolves in 2018 making a stop at Aura (and even the WCYY studios) before her first LP, Coming In Hot was released. The following year she took the stage on what is now known as the Maine Savings Ampitheater in Bangor along with Dorothy, Chevelle, and Breaking Benjamin.

