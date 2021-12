‘I wanted this project to capture that spirit through its materiality and views,’ says Strang Design’s founder and director, Max Strang, talking of his latest project’s location in Coconut Grove. ‘Some units are blessed with wide open water views while others embrace the intimacy of living within the Grove’s famous tree canopy. Overall, though, I wanted each resident to enjoy the natural beauty and calmness of this historic neighbourhood of Miami.’ The project, The Fairchild Coconut Grove, was created in collaboration with New York designer and eponymous studio founder Rafael de Cárdenas, who led the interiors. The Miami housing scheme, located where the waters of Biscayne Bay meet the jungle of Coconut Grove, is at once calming and intensely contemporary, and takes its cues from its context.

