ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

25 Photos of Maine Cats Who Can’t Stay Away From Christmas Trees

By Jeff Parsons
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have cats, you know that the holiday season can be a bit of a struggle. Something about Christmas trees in the house is irresistible to them. Believe it or not, there's an explanation as...

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Related
pawtracks.com

Try these tips for keeping your cat out of the Christmas tree this year

As the holidays approach, you’ll probably start decorating your home—and that means putting up the Christmas tree. You might put a lot of time and effort into finding the perfect location for the tree and picking out the right spots for each ornament, but your curious cat can undo all of that work in seconds if he decides to climb the tree. We’ve all seen the videos that circulate each year of cats decimating Christmas trees, destroying ornaments, and potentially even hurting themselves in the process. Keeping the cat out of the Christmas tree can be a real challenge, but these tips can help keep both your tree and your kitty safe.
PETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pets Q&A: Will cat destroy the Christmas tree again this year?

Dear Joan: Last year when we put up our Christmas tree, our very active and curious cat, Maisey, immediately knocked it over and created a huge mess. We put it back up, cleaned up the broken ornaments and mopped up the spilled water, only to have her immediately launch herself at the tree and make another huge mess.
PETS
947wls.com

New online trend… Please don’t chase your cats with your Christmas Tree!

Online trends vary from really fun and informative to really dumb and destructive. This one might not come from a dumb place like eating Tide Pods and walking on stacked crates… but it can be destructive. People are posting videos where they pick up their Christmas tree and chase...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
connect-bridgeport.com

Looking for Your Bridgeport Christmas Tree Photos

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation added a new little surprise to Light Up Night 2021. Following the Dec. 2 lighting of the tree on the Benedum Civic Center lawn, folks enjoyed taking photos in the colorful, lighted frame. The frame is still up and you are invited to snap a photo and post on social media with the hashtag #BportWVCmasTree or tag Connect-Bridgeport. You can also email to julie@connect-bridgeport.com or drop on the Facebook post for this story. At the gallery link below, you willl find a few photos which have already been posted. Photos around the tree without the frame are sure welcome too!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
fox40jackson.com

Cats and Christmas trees: Why pet experts say you shouldn't scare them away

Some cat owners are scaring their furry pets with Christmas trees as a way to protect festive decorations, and they’ve been posting their results on TikTok. Becca Richards is one of many TikTokers who have tested out this tree preservation hack. Her video from Nov. 28 has racked up more than 33.1 million views and shows her startling her cat Stella by pointing the large tree at the feline.
PETS
One Green Planet

Experts Warn Pet Owners Not to Follow the Social Media Trend of Scaring Cats Away From Christmas Trees

Pet experts have weighed in on how to prevent cats from attacking Christmas trees after a trend of TikTok videos being released. The trend involves people using their trees to scare their cats in the hope of keeping the cats away from it once decorated. While many TikTokers say it works, it’s quite cruel and traumatizing for cats. Fear is not a humane way to keep animals from destroying household items. Fortunately, pet experts have other advice for cat owners.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Cat#Tree#Inverse Com#Proailurus
News 12

Can't find a Christmas tree? Cut your own in Vermont for $5

Having trouble finding a Christmas tree this year?. If you have the time - and the energy - you can cut your own for $5 in Vermont, thanks to the U.S. Forest Service. The U.S. Forest Service is selling $5 permits for people to cut their own trees in Vermont's Green Mountain National Forest.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Sunderland Echo

Top letterbox gifts for loved ones you can’t see in person for Christmas 2021 - from flowers to activity kits

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, letterbox presents have grown in popularity over the last couple of years, as they they allow us to send thoughtful gifts to those we wish we could be with, but can’t.
SHOPPING
CatTime

7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents

There are ways for cat parents to have a tree without having a tree. Here are seven Christmas tree alternatives for folks with mischievous kitties. The post 7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
94.3 WCYY

Have You Noticed That Squirrels in Maine Are Super Chunky?

Meet Fatty McFatterson from Damariscotta. The Bangor Daily News reporter Julia Bayly did a fantastic article where she started off saying they are calling it “Squirrelzilla.” Lots of people are reporting that the little gray squirrel that usually scampers around nervously is moving a tad slower this year, cuz they are packing on the pounds. This squirrel was named Fatty McFatterson by Beth Ditkoff in Damariscotta.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

This House In Westbrook, Maine Uses Over 8000 LEDs For Nightly Christmas Light Shows

For the fourth year in-a-row, the Mead Family of Westbrook has put up a display of lights set to music that rivals anything Clark Griswold could have ever imagined. Todd Mead works all year round on the light show because of how much he enjoyed Christmas lights during his childhood, " I have fond memories as a kid at Christmas time riding around looking at lights and finding the “cool” Christmas lights," Todd told me in an e-mail. "I have decorated our house since our son was just a toddler and we use to take him around to find the cool light displays. I don’t think he enjoyed it but I did! When we moved to Westbrook from Windham and had a location that would be safe for visitors to park and watch the lights, I jumped right in!"
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy