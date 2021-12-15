ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 10 Semiconductor Companies by Market Share

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is by far...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Falling

Shares of several automotive companies, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns. Investors could be fearing uncertainty as the sector is currently facing supply chain issues stemming from previous COVID-19 restrictions. Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has...
Motley Fool

My Best Monster Growth Stock For 2022 and Beyond

Sea Limited’s products are seeing dominance in its core markets. The company is using its success to become a global brand. After a mix of strong revenue growth and share-price dips, Sea’s valuation is incredibly appealing. Most technology growth stocks experienced a major slowdown in 2021 because revenue...
Woonsocket Call

The Stock Market Is Not A Free Market

As investors, it pays to understand that a rising stock market requires a government deficit. Investors can profit as the "debt" increases by holding broad-spectrum ETFs.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.19% to $593.74 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $107.25 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
Woonsocket Call

3 Stocks to Buy As Lumber Prices Rebound

Due to increasing demand and supply chain issues, lumber prices are expected to continue climbing. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on these quality lumber-related stocks.
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
