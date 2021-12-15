ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikimoto’s new pearl jewellery goes over to the dark side

By Hannah Silver
Wallpaper*
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese pearl specialist Mikimoto plays with a seductively dark aesthetic in the new ‘Passionoir’ collection. In the jewellery, black South Sea pearls are subjected to the Japanned Noir technique, which cradles the pearl in inky black rhodium coatings for an edgy take on a traditional aesthetic. The...

www.wallpaper.com

