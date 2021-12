Carlos Barberena became an artist to show the world who his people are. The Nicaragua-born, Chicago-based artist creates intricately carved, monochromatic linocut prints that often depict the issues and experiences of migrants from Latin and Central America, such as their perilous journeys to the U.S. His dramatic works often feature drawings of Black and Brown people who are part of movements for justice, from George Floyd to an Indigenous woman protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, depicted with the pipeline snaking around her torso. Though sometimes somber in tone, Barberena’s prints also use satire to invite societal critiques. At other times, he hopes to show the humanity of migrants and how everyone deserves a safe and healthy life.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO