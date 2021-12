It is the season where we begin to see all the magic of Christmas trees glistening with lights, and I love trees. So, I decided to share the Christmas tree's legend. Evergreens have been a part of history and winter festivals for thousands of years. It pays tribute to the evergreen and its splendor, speculating that Christmas trees began to be seen across Northern Europe at least a thousand years ago. In the early years, they were hung upside down. If you could not afford the evergreen tree, you might improvise with a cherry or hawthorn plant or a branch of the plant. If you could not afford the evergreen or the plant, you could create a wooden pyramid structure and embellish it with paper, apples, and candles—the pyramid structures designed to look like Paradise trees. The Paradise tree is said to represent the Garden of Eden.

