NHL

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Helps out on lone goal in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Barrie notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Barrie earned the secondary helper...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Foegele scores twice, helps Oilers defeat Kraken

SEATTLE -- Warren Foegele scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers won 5-3 against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Stuart Skinner made14 saves for the Oilers (18-11-0), who won for the second straight time after a six-game losing streak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Still out Saturday

Hyman (shoulder) won't play Saturday versus the Kraken, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports. Hyman will miss a third game with the shoulder injury, and the Oilers are set to play short a forward in the contest. The 29-year-old is day-to-day, but a concrete timeline for his return has yet to be established.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Goal and assist in win

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. McDavid helped out on a Colton Sceviour goal in the second period and then sealed the win himself in the third. This was McDavid's second straight multi-point game -- he's out of his recent mini-slump. The superstar has 17 goals, 32 assists, 109 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances.
NHL
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
WBEN 930AM

Reports: Monday's Sabres-Blue Jackets game postponed

According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Sabres will not play Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. The Blue Jackets are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. Read more here:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ottawa 67’s Welcome Christmas Break After Loss to Barrie Colts

Dropping a 5-2 decision to the Barrie Colts Saturday afternoon in the nation’s capital on Anthony Tabak’s winning goal mid-way through the second frame was not the way the Ottawa 67’s wanted to start their Christmas break. Yet they did, despite playing a game that Ottawa interim head coach Norm Milley said, “could have gone either way.”
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL

