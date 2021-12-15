ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Zack Kassian: Puts up assist Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kassian notched an assist, two shots on net, two PIM and four hits in Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Goal and assist in win

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. McDavid helped out on a Colton Sceviour goal in the second period and then sealed the win himself in the third. This was McDavid's second straight multi-point game -- he's out of his recent mini-slump. The superstar has 17 goals, 32 assists, 109 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Shorthanded Edmonton Oilers rise up in character win over Kraken

The biggest question Saturday wasn’t whether the Edmonton Oilers would win or lose, but whether they would even play the game. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. With the Oilers losing players by the hour – Ryan Nugent Hopkins Friday morning, Duncan...
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Pity Points Piling Up, Another Ugly Hit, Red-Hot Rookie Reichel, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

While the result was the same two nights in-a-row for the Blackhawks, the feeling surrounding each result was different. After a disappointing effort against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, Chicago had a much more spirited comeback effort against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Unfortunately, each game ended in an overtime loss for the Blackhawks and they now face their first losing streak since Derek King took over as head coach.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Puts up another assist

Carrier recorded a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Carrier's first career power-play point saw him set up Thomas Novak for the opening goal in the first period. The 25-year-old Carrier has 12 points, 31 shots on net, 42 blocks, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating. He's still more of a defensive presence, though he doesn't play an overly physical game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Assists up in December

Konecny registered two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators. There have been three December games in which Konecny's registered a pair of helpers, but fantasy managers are likely wishing that he was more consistent from one game to the next. A poor shooting percentage (6.1) is bogging down Konecny's scoring output, as he has just five goals on 82 shots, and 12 helpers on the season isn't moving the needle in his favor.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Notches power-play assist in win

Yamamoto recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. It was a case of mixed results for Yamamoto on Saturday, as he snapped a seven-game point drought but also had some struggles. Getting on the scoresheet is an accomplishment itself for the 23-year-old this season -- he has five goals and two assists in 29 games. He's added 30 shots, 30 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating, but he'll likely remain in a top-six role with the Oilers missing a handful of forwards to COVID-19 protocols and injuries.
