NHL

Oilers' Colton Sceviour: Nets first goal with team in loss

 5 days ago

Sceviour scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Sceviour tallied...

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Goal and assist in win

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. McDavid helped out on a Colton Sceviour goal in the second period and then sealed the win himself in the third. This was McDavid's second straight multi-point game -- he's out of his recent mini-slump. The superstar has 17 goals, 32 assists, 109 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 29 appearances.
NHL
Disputed goal sends Oilers past Kraken as both teams deal with COVID issues

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times; it was back to unprecedented times. Even as the Kraken played their game with the Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night, the cloud of COVID-19 hung over them. Jamie Oleksiak was the latest to enter protocols right before warmups in a 5-3 loss for the Kraken, their second in a row.
NHL
Colton Sceviour
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets power-play marker

Sissons scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Power-play time isn't usually part of Sissons' duties, but the Predators are missing some big names to COVID-19 protocols. The 28-year-old has logged three power-play points in the last two games after not producing with the man advantage since 2018-19. Overall, he's at 13 points, 34 shots on net. 49 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 29 contests. He figures to serve as the top-line center in the short term.
NHL
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Wins despite allowing three goals

Skinner stopped 14 of 17 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. This wasn't a pretty performance from Skinner, but the Oilers made up for his shaky play in goal in a game they dominated. The 23-year-old improved to 4-5-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 10 games. He's started three of the last five games, but Skinner hasn't played well enough to earn more than an even split of time with Mikko Koskinen until Mike Smith (leg) returns.
NHL
Oilers' Cooper Marody: Collects first NHL assist

Marody notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. Marody set up Evan Bouchard's goal at 13:05 of the first period to earn his first NHL point. The 24-year-old Marody hadn't played in an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign when he got into six contests with the Oilers. He saw just 6:04 of ice time Saturday, so even if he sticks in the lineup for a while, he's unlikely to make much of an impact.
NHL
Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Nets goal in win

Matheson scored a goal on three shots, levied two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils. Matheson's third-period tally ultimately stood as the game-winner. The defenseman is up to three goals, 12 points, 44 shots on net, 33 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 27 appearances. The Penguins haven't mixed things up among their blueliners much, so Matheson should continue to see a third-pairing role.
NHL
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
