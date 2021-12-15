ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

7 expert financial tips to help parents of college-bound students get ready for 2022

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - If there's a high school senior in your family, your life may be busy with college applications and excitement over the coming changes. But along with that excitement can come anxiety about how your family will cover tuition, room and board, plus other required college expenses for 2022 and...

www.chron.com

davidson.edu

College Adviser Offers Tips to Unlock Financial Aid Through the FAFSA

For countless families, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the key to unlock financial aid for college—but many of them don’t realize it. The Free Application for Student Aid, better known as the FAFSA form, is completed each year by all prospective and current undergraduate students to determine their eligibility for financial aid. It’s also the first step to free or affordable college for prospective students—students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a college degree.
DAVIDSON, NC
Washington Post

How parents can help kids through the college test-prep frenzy

This week, a large part of the 2 million students who took standardized tests in 2021 received their scores, driving many of them and their parents into the test-prep frenzy and the unofficial start of the college admissions process. For many, it’s been an ugly beginning. But it doesn’t have...
EDUCATION
theeastcountygazette.com

How America’s Students Received Financial Help Due To The Pandemic?

About $40 billion of stimulus checks have been received by students across America under Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan according to the US Sun. The Higher Education Emergency Assistance provided pandemic relief to students and institutions. The stimulus checks were sent to students by colleges as a way of helping them meet their financial obligations.
COLLEGES
Liberal First

Application for financial aid in 2022-23 open, SCCC office ready to help

As students wrap up the calendar year and fall semester, it’s not too soon to think about the next academic year — that is, the 2022-23 school term. The new free application for federal student aid, known as FAFSA, opened in October. According to SCCC Financial Aid Loan Specialist Faye Zimmerman, starting early is always a good idea.“Our office starts awarding scholarships and other funds in late January, early February for the following school year,” she said. “With federal grants, like the Pell grant, the amount varies based on income but it’s also important to fill out the FAFSA if you plan to take out student loans.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Las Vegas Herald

The LFE Institute Launches New Tools to Help College-bound Families Avoid Costly Mistakes and Lower College Costs this Holiday Season

Special Holiday pricing makes this new multi-media College Planning Educational System affordable for the masses. Rather than the brighter financial future many college students anticipated, the college has left students disenchanted with their experience and the value of their education, 7 in 10 parents spending more than anticipated, and generations of families buried in debt.
COLLEGES
KTVU FOX 2

Financial tips for the holidays, and for those with student loans

Holiday season is quickly approaching and financial analysts say this is an important time to mitigate your budget. KTVU FOX 2's Mike Mibach spoke with Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth partners about this the state of the markets, and what you should do if your student loan is forgiven.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WVNS

‘Get A Life’ program helps students experience adulthood

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A local school taught students how to be an adult. Students at Summers County Middle School participated in the ‘Get A Life’ program. This program was started by Fairmont State University. The objective is to teach 8th graders and Summers County High School seniors about how to manage personal finances through a […]
HINTON, WV
KMJ

Parent University Offers Fresno Unified Parents & Students Helpful Online Tools

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One silver lining from the pandemic is that more families connected with their child’s teacher. School was at the kitchen table. Fresno Unified is moving that access forward with what it’s calling Parent University, an online resource designed to keep students and parents connected with teachers any time of day or night that works for them.
FRESNO, CA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Students help show parents the benefits of cover crops

Students help show parents the benefits of cover crops. Photo: Elijah Brandl and Ag Instructor Mark Cournoyer explain the cover crop test plot on the Brandl farm to field day participants. A cover crop project involving students, businesses, and a farmer-led watershed group is helping the next generation of farmers...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
chantillynews.org

Catching Z’s: tips help students get better sleep

Sleep deprivation is an issue many high school students face. On average, a student gets five to seven hours of sleep according to the Sleep Foundation, when they should actually be getting eight to ten hours of sleep. Many factors in a student’s life play a role in this sleep deprivation pattern. As an example, student athletes have to balance sports on top of schoolwork.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL

