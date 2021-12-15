ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football National Signing Day '22 Recap

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago

Syracuse football added 13 high school players and one transfer during National Signing Day. Here is a run down of how it played out in chronological order. It includes links to the signing day profile with evaluation for each player (with the exception of punter Max Von Marburg).

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY RUN DOWN

7:14 a.m.: RB Jordaan Bailey, who Syracuse briefly targeted late in the cycle, signs with Pittsburgh.

7:22 a.m.: LB Mekhi Mason is the first to sign with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:27 a.m.: DB Dom Foster has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:38 a.m.: DB Cornell Perry, Syracuse's first verbal commitment this cycle, has signed. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:41 a.m.: DL Belizaire Bassette has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:47 a.m.: DB Quan Peterson has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:09 a.m.: OL Joe Cruz has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:17 a.m. LB Garrison Madden has signed with USC over Syracuse and others.

8:20 a.m.: DB Jeremiah Wilson has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:24 a.m.: RB LeQuint Allen has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:38 a.m.: OL Chad Schuster has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:40 a.m.: DE Denis Jaquez has committed to and signed with Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

8:45 a.m.: OL Cam East, a former Mississippi State commit who Syracuse offered on Tuesday, has signed with Ole Miss. He was originally planning on signing in February and taking visits in January. Change of plans.

9:05 a.m.: Former Syracuse TE Luke Benson is staying in the ACC. He has committed to Georgia Tech as his transfer destination.

9:11 a.m.: Transfer S Bralyn Oliver has flipped from Oregon State to Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

9:23 a.m.: WR Donovan Brown has committed to Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

10:40 a.m.: QB Henry Belin has signed with Duke.

11:05 a.m.: Australian punter Max Von Marburg has signed with Syracuse. STORY.

12:10 p.m. OL Terrance McClain has signed with Memphis.

1:55 p.m.: WR Chris Reed has signed with Utah. 3:38 p.m.: Interview with Syracuse P signee Max Von Marburg.

3:38 p.m.: Interview with Syracuse P signee Max Von Marburg. CLICK HERE.

4:29 p.m.: LB Kadin Bailey has committed to and signed with Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

WHAT IS THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD?

Starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern, recruits can start sending in their signed National Letters of Intent. A signed letter is a binding commitment to that school by the player to officially join that respective program. While the common term is National Signing Day, the signing period actually stretches beyond just a single day. The early signing period starts on Wednesday, December 15th (National Signing Day) and goes until Friday, December 17th. That means recruits can sign anytime during that period.

WHAT IF PLAYERS DO NOT SIGN DURING THE EARLY PERIOD?

The traditional National Signing Day takes place on the first Wednesday in February. For the 2022 recruiting cycle, that is February 2, 2022. If a player does not sign early, they can sign on that day or at any point during the late period, which ends on April 1, 2022. What most do not know is players do not have to sign a National Letter of Intent at all. They can simply give a verbal commitment and enroll at that school. The reason most do sign is because it binds both sides (the player and the school). Choosing not to sign would give the school the ability to recruit other prospects and pull the unsigned recruit's scholarship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Memphis, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
State
Utah State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
TMZ.com

Jimmy Smith Clowns Florida St. For Not Hiring Deion Sanders, 'Look At You!'

Jimmy Smith is dancing on Florida State's grave ... thanking the school for not hiring Deion Sanders in 2019 and clowning the program for now losing to the Jackson State headman on the recruiting trail. Smith took the hilarious shots at the 'Noles in a conversation with TMZ Sports this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Signing Day#Chronological Order#American Football#Rb Jordaan Bailey#Lb Mekhi Mason#Profile Evaluation#Dl Belizaire Bassette#Usc#Acc#Wr Donovan Brown
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
NFL
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
662
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy