Syracuse Football National Signing Day '22 Recap

Syracuse football added 13 high school players and one transfer during National Signing Day. Here is a run down of how it played out in chronological order. It includes links to the signing day profile with evaluation for each player (with the exception of punter Max Von Marburg).

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY RUN DOWN

7:14 a.m.: RB Jordaan Bailey, who Syracuse briefly targeted late in the cycle, signs with Pittsburgh.

7:22 a.m.: LB Mekhi Mason is the first to sign with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:27 a.m.: DB Dom Foster has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:38 a.m.: DB Cornell Perry, Syracuse's first verbal commitment this cycle, has signed. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:41 a.m.: DL Belizaire Bassette has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:47 a.m.: DB Quan Peterson has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:09 a.m.: OL Joe Cruz has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:17 a.m. LB Garrison Madden has signed with USC over Syracuse and others.

8:20 a.m.: DB Jeremiah Wilson has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:24 a.m.: RB LeQuint Allen has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:38 a.m.: OL Chad Schuster has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:40 a.m.: DE Denis Jaquez has committed to and signed with Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

8:45 a.m.: OL Cam East, a former Mississippi State commit who Syracuse offered on Tuesday, has signed with Ole Miss. He was originally planning on signing in February and taking visits in January. Change of plans.

9:05 a.m.: Former Syracuse TE Luke Benson is staying in the ACC. He has committed to Georgia Tech as his transfer destination.

9:11 a.m.: Transfer S Bralyn Oliver has flipped from Oregon State to Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

9:23 a.m.: WR Donovan Brown has committed to Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

10:40 a.m.: QB Henry Belin has signed with Duke.

11:05 a.m.: Australian punter Max Von Marburg has signed with Syracuse. STORY.

12:10 p.m. OL Terrance McClain has signed with Memphis.

1:55 p.m.: WR Chris Reed has signed with Utah. 3:38 p.m.: Interview with Syracuse P signee Max Von Marburg.

3:38 p.m.: Interview with Syracuse P signee Max Von Marburg. CLICK HERE.

4:29 p.m.: LB Kadin Bailey has committed to and signed with Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

WHAT IS THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD?

Starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern, recruits can start sending in their signed National Letters of Intent. A signed letter is a binding commitment to that school by the player to officially join that respective program. While the common term is National Signing Day, the signing period actually stretches beyond just a single day. The early signing period starts on Wednesday, December 15th (National Signing Day) and goes until Friday, December 17th. That means recruits can sign anytime during that period.

WHAT IF PLAYERS DO NOT SIGN DURING THE EARLY PERIOD?

The traditional National Signing Day takes place on the first Wednesday in February. For the 2022 recruiting cycle, that is February 2, 2022. If a player does not sign early, they can sign on that day or at any point during the late period, which ends on April 1, 2022. What most do not know is players do not have to sign a National Letter of Intent at all. They can simply give a verbal commitment and enroll at that school. The reason most do sign is because it binds both sides (the player and the school). Choosing not to sign would give the school the ability to recruit other prospects and pull the unsigned recruit's scholarship.