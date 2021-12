The New York Knicks have been sputtering lately. After a 5-1 start suggested that they could be ready to leap from playoff team to bona fide contender, they've gone 8-15 ever since and currently sit at No. 12 in the Eastern Conference. Their two big offseason additions of Kemba Walker (out of the rotation) and Evan Fournier (averaging just below 10 points per game in his past seven appearances) have disappointed, and if the Knicks are going to make it back into the postseason at all, they might have to make a meaningful addition to this roster.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO