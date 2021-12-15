ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

American Holiday

Osama bin Laden goes to a psychic who...

97.1 FM Talk

Glorifying Victimhood in America

Glorifying Victimhood in America. Congressional candidate Billy Prempeh joins Ryan Wiggins to talk about power misuse in America. What Jussie Smollett is doing sets a bad precedent for a lot of people in the United States.
POLITICS
CBS New York

‘Trees For Troops’ Spreads Holiday Cheer To Brave Americans Stationed Overseas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It may not be a sleigh full of toys, but it’s close. An airplane loaded with Christmas trees and other special somethings addressed to our servicemen and women stationed overseas got a big sendoff Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. As CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reported, “Trees for Troops” brings fresh cut Christmas trees wrapped, stacked and ready for delivery. Carefully packed lights and decorations to trim the trees got loaded next at Dees’ Nursery in Oceanside. The final destination of all this Christmas cheer? Troops stationed overseas in Kuwait and Bahrain. “They provide our freedom,” said Joe DiDominica. DiDominica said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Roll Call Online

Americans are feeling more Grinch than Santa this omicron-themed holiday season

ANALYSIS — Americans are in an unusually foul mood during what is typically a merry and jolly holiday season, ensconced in tribal politics and living in different pandemic realities. Despite myriad differences on policy prescriptions and political beliefs, one thing actually is uniting Americans as Christmas and New Year’s...
SOCIETY
Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Texas pastor says sorry after video in church shows congregation chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’

The pastor of a church in San Antonio, Texas, has apologised after a video of his congregants chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — a slogan intended to insult US president Joe Biden — went viral on social media. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.Videos from the “ReAwaken America” event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio earlier this month showed people chanting the slogan, and cheering and clapping along as someone from the state led the audience. Donald Trump ally Michael Flynn was...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's dog Major has been GIVEN AWAY after being ousted from White House for biting Secret Service agent. President welcomed new German Shepherd pup Commander on Monday, and is planning to adopt a CAT next month

The White House welcomed a new puppy named Commander on Monday, but also admitted that President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had been sent to a new home after a biting scandal. Major, who made history in January as the first rescue dog to come live at the executive mansion,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
heraldsun.com

Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last week of two deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a fan in outspoken rocker Ted Nugent. Rittenhouse faced five charges, including reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in Anthony Huber’s death. Rittenhouse said during last week’s trial he was acting in self defense during 2020’s protests over the shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS

