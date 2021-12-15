American Holiday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It may not be a sleigh full of toys, but it’s close. An airplane loaded with Christmas trees and other special somethings addressed to our servicemen and women stationed overseas got a big sendoff Monday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. As CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reported, “Trees for Troops” brings fresh cut Christmas trees wrapped, stacked and ready for delivery. Carefully packed lights and decorations to trim the trees got loaded next at Dees’ Nursery in Oceanside. The final destination of all this Christmas cheer? Troops stationed overseas in Kuwait and Bahrain. “They provide our freedom,” said Joe DiDominica. DiDominica said...

