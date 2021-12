NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. ‘Native American Archaeology in the Norwalk Area’. Nuvance touts fast response that saved Taney’s life. “Native American Archaeology in the Norwalk Area” will be the topic of an in-person lecture by Norwalk Community College archaeology professor Ernest A. Wiegand at 8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 9 in the Mill Hill Historic Park Old Town Meetinghouse, located at 2 East Wall St. in Norwalk, according to a press release. Wiegand, who is also an environmental consultant for land use projects that could affect archaeological sites, will discuss information from local digs that sheds light upon our area’s first human inhabitants. His presentation will be accompanied by various artifacts, and attendees are invited to share any such items which they have found.

NORWALK, CT ・ 18 DAYS AGO