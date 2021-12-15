The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to the top after an 11-week absence

17. Minnesota. Last weekend Dalvin Cook of the Vikings became the seventh running back to rush for 200 yards against the Steelers in their 89-year history, joining Jay Ajayi, Fred Taylor, Joe Morris, John David Crow and Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson and Steve Van Buren. Taylor rushed for the most yards in a game with Pittsburgh, 234 in 2000. Last week: 22

18. Atlanta. When Matt Ryan was the NFL MVP in 2016, he threw 19 touchdown passes at home. He has thrown only four through six home games this season. That’s the difference having a perennial Pro Bowler like Julio Jones on your flank, as Ryan did in 2016. But the Falcons traded Jones to the Titans in the offseason and no one has picked up the slack. Ryan’s top two pass catchers this season are a rookie tight end and a running back. His top wideout, Russell Gage, ranks 64th in the NFL with 42 receptions. Last week: 23

19. Washington. Forget Aaron Rogers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady. The last guy Washington wants to see coming out of the tunnel on gameday is Alex Kemp. He’s been an NFL referee for four seasons and his crew has worked five Washington games. Washington is winless in those games, including an 0-2 mark this season. Last week: 14

20. Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been assessed at least 10 penalties in a game twice this season – and each time it was by the Clete Blakeman officiating crew. Pittsburgh was assessed 10 penalties for 73 yards in Week 3 at home against Cincinnati, then 10 more penalties for 85 yards in Week 14 at Minnesota. The Steelers lost both games. Last week: 15

21. Miami. The Dolphins ought to start spending some time on the Michigan State campus in the event that Kenneth Walker decides to turn pro in 2021. Walker won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Spartans. He also led the NCAA in yards after contact (1,154). If the Dolphins want to accelerate the development of their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, they need to supply him with a running game to slow down the pass rush. The Dolphins rank 31st in the NFL in rushing this season. Last week: 20

22. Philadelphia. The Eagles were one of four teams off last weekend, the final bye week of the NFL season. The Denver Broncos are the best team in the NFL coming off byes with a 24-9 record. The Cowboys are next 23-10, followed by the Eagles at 22-10. Philadelphia hosts Washington this weekend coming off its bye. Last week: 21

23. Las Vegas. The Raiders lost more than a head coach when Jon Gruden resigned on Oct. 28. They lost their offensive wizardry. Las Vegas was 5-2 with a Top 10 scoring offense when Gruden departed, averaging 25.7 points per game. In his absence, the Raiders have lost five of six games to fall out of the playoff chase at 6-7 and failed to score 17 points in any of those losses. Last week: 18

24. Seattle. Speaking of coaching wizardry, Ken Norton is working some magic in the Pacific Northwest. As defensive coordinator of the Seahawks, Norton has the worst defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 395 yards per game. Yet Seattle has allowed the fifth fewest points – just 262, an average of 20.1 per game. That doesn’t correlate. But the Seahawks have failed to score 20.1 points in more than half their games, thus 2021 has become a season to forget (5-8 record). Last week: 24

25. New Orleans. There have been 84 rushing touchdowns by NFL quarterbacks this season. Only four of those scores exceeded 20 yards in distance. Taysom Hill of the Saints turned in the longest scoring jaunt, a 44-yarder last weekend against the Jets. Jalen Hurts and Cam Newton are next with 24 yard TDs (against New Orleans and Washington respectively), followed by Justin Fields at 22 yards (against San Francisco). Last week: 25

26. Carolina. The Panthers are 5-8 and haven’t played their NFC South rival Tampa Bay yet. They’ll get the Buccaneers twice in the final three weeks. And a lost season figures to sink even further into the abyss. Carolina also draws another playoff hopeful (Buffalo) in these last four weeks. Last week: 26

27. Chicago. There’s a simple explanation for the demise of the Bears in 2021. It was mentioned earlier that the Denver Broncos aren’t a team that beats itself. Chicago is a team that does. The 4-9 Bears have committed 22 turnovers and the quarterback position shoulders the blame. QBs Justin Fields and Andy Dalton have combined for 16 interceptions and five fumbles. No other player on the Chicago offense has turned the ball over. Last week: 27

28. NY Giants. The Giants and Jets have won seven games between them this season. They have played four common opponents – Carolina, Denver, New Orleans and Philadelphia. The Giants went 3-1 against those teams and the Jets 0-4, which explains why the Giants are 28th in the rankings this week and the Jets 29th. Last week. 28

29. NY Jets. Rookie QB Zach Wilson has started nine games for the Jets and failed to throw a touchdown pass in six of them. He failed to throw a TD pass in only six of his 28 career career starts at BYU on his way to becoming the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. Last week: 29

30. Winnipeg. The CFL Blue Bombers won their second consecutive Grey Cup and 12th in their history last weekend with a 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cars. That gave Winnipeg DE Jackson Jeffcoat as many championship rings (2) as his father Jim, who played defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Last week: Unranked

31. Detroit. The Lions traveled to Arizona the third week of the 2020 season and defeated the Cardinals and their rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, 26-23. Since then, the Lions have been in a downward spiral with a 5-20-1 record. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have been on an upward spiral with a 16-10 mark. Detroit has the worst record in the NFL at 1-11-1 and the Cardinals share the best record at 10-3. The Cardinals visit the Lions Sunday. Last week: 31

32. Jacksonville. The Jaguars have lost six of their seven games since the bye – and in their one victory they failed to score a touchdown (9-6 triumph over Buffalo). Jacksonville ranks 30th in offense and it will be the offseason task of Urban Meyer (if he’s still around) to find playmakers on the flank who can give QB Travis Lawrence a chance to succeed. Lawrence has thrown for only one touchdown in 196 passes over his last six games. Jacksonville has had only one individual 100-yard receiver this season – and Marvin Jones collected 100 yards on the button in a game against Miami in October. Can’t pass in the NFL, can’t win in the NFL. Last week: 30

33. Houston. The Texans are 2-11 and rank 32nd in the NFL in offense and 30th in defense. Now the good news – only 106 more days until the start of baseball season when the Astros begin defense of their American League pennant. Last week: 32