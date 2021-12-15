ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland restaurant surcharge to help feed the homeless

By Ella Sogomonian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurant owners in the East Bay banded together to help feed the homeless since the start of the pandemic. They formed a group called Community Kitchens.

In 2022, they’ve found a new way to pay for the meals with the help of their customers.

It may not sound like a lot but as the saying goes it all adds up. One penny for every dollar spent at participating Oakland restaurants will go toward feeding those in need.

Since the shelter-in-place began in 2020, Community Kitchens organizers say 100,000 meals have been served at encampments.

A grant from the county helped pay for the ingredients at the time but now they’ve come up with a permanent plan to keep the effort going. It’s called ‘ Dining for Justice .’

Starting in January, customers at more than 20 different Oakland restaurants will see a one percent surcharge on their bills.

Money raised will be used to make hot meals with dignity, meaning they will be similar to the food served to customers from the restaurant menu.

Husband and wife duo, Maria Alderte and Rick Mitchell who own Luka’s Taproom in Oakland, spearheaded the plan.

Participating locations range from À Côté in Rockridge to Wahpepah’s in Fruitvale, and Sobre Mesa on Franklin Street.

For a full list and map of the restaurants participating, tap this link.

