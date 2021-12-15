Letter: GOP hopefuls out of touch with present

Considering the recent divisions within the Republican Party, it sure feels like a good time for us to form two national conservative parties. One group could hold the old-school conservatives that want small, responsive government, free trade, low deficits, and an emphasis on liberty and personal responsibility — rather than, say, a guaranteed minimum income Permanent Fund dividend check. A second group could hold those who spend their time debating the true sexual orientations of Peter Pan and Big Bird and then deciding which bathrooms they must use and implementing a national “potty positive ID.” I’m thinking that second group would also find common interests with the anti-science, pro-conspiracy members currently in good standing. The tiki-torch-carrying, Confederate-flag-waving, “Hang Mike Pence”-chanting stalwarts of our Trump-era GOP could finally feel the warmth of camaraderie unbound.

