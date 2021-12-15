ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: GOP hopefuls out of touch with present

Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The ugly parts of American history should be taught. ... Racism must be rooted out." Who do you suppose uttered those bursts of wokeness? Ernie Chambers? AOC? A critical race theory zealot? Not quite. Those are the words of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who made...

journalstar.com

qchron.com

GOP is A-OK with speaker hopefuls

From the Don’t Ask Questions You Don’t Want the Answer To Department:. Ten progressive organizations on Dec. 1 sent a letter to the seven City Council Democrats who are campaigning to be the next speaker, entreating all to not seek the support of what will be the five-member Republican Caucus to attain the post.
QUEENS, NY
Times Herald-Record

Letter: Don't permit GOP to abuse the right to vote

The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, filibustered by Republicans this year, are the highest priorities in preventing GOP extremists from eliminating and stealing votes that do not favor them. Before year end, the Senate must meet the urgency of this moment and turn...
ELECTIONS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Dividing the GOP

Considering the recent divisions within the Republican Party, it sure feels like a good time for us to form two national conservative parties. One group could hold the old-school conservatives that want small, responsive government, free trade, low deficits, and an emphasis on liberty and personal responsibility — rather than, say, a guaranteed minimum income Permanent Fund dividend check. A second group could hold those who spend their time debating the true sexual orientations of Peter Pan and Big Bird and then deciding which bathrooms they must use and implementing a national “potty positive ID.” I’m thinking that second group would also find common interests with the anti-science, pro-conspiracy members currently in good standing. The tiki-torch-carrying, Confederate-flag-waving, “Hang Mike Pence”-chanting stalwarts of our Trump-era GOP could finally feel the warmth of camaraderie unbound.
POLITICS
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ.com

As GOP grandstands, N.J. Dems work for families | Letters

Events in recent days really called into sharp focus the difference between Gov. Phil Murphy, who, along with several Democratic lawmakers, want to actually help the people of New Jersey, and the petulant, selfish Republicans. While Murphy signed a bill, sponsored by Assembly and Senate Democrats, that makes more families...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Show-Me Institute is out of touch, stuck in the 1950s

Regarding Aaron Hedlund and Andrew Wilson’s guest column “A tsunami of bad policy” (Dec. 8): I found this essay from the Show-Me Institute a breath of fresh air. It showed vividly that at least one important clock has been stopped since the 1950s. Such a retrograde perspective can provide a useful service, of course, but it can also be just plain out of touch and out of date. How do I know? Let me count the ways.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Can Dole's words enlighten Grinchy GOP?

Editor, Register-Mail: I gratefully watched some of the moving funeral service, televised from the National Cathedral for Robert Joseph Dole, on Dec. 10; the retired Republican senator, whose title, 'Honorable' was richly-deserved. Bob was a fiercely-partisan Republican, cast in the mold of more excellent, old-style GOP members or statesmen. He compromised with and sometimes conceded to fellow senators to pass legislation to protect our nation, to help all Americans, especially those in greatest need. ...
GALESBURG, IL
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Stefanik inspires women in GOP

While electing the right politicians to our local, state and federal governments is important, Congresswoman Stefanik has rightly recognized that helping to elect Republican women is the way towards a better state and country. Since launching E-PAC, Stefanik has enabled many Republican women to succeed at the ballot box. In...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Letter: GOP leadership has opportunity to speak out

We have all heard the phrase, "history will repeat itself." Well here we go. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that there will be no GOP agenda for 2022. Hey, come to think of it there was no GOP platform at the 2020 convention on a plan for governing the nation. The party of "Just Say No" goes way back to obstruction in the Obama administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. Senators including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, Abrams’ close ally, have been arguing in recent days that the Senate must […]
DECATUR, GA
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: If news organizations are to report the truth, they cannot present facts and falsehoods equally

Recently, in their quest to appear nonpartisan, many news sources have in fact become partisan. Americans, including newspaper editors, are used to nonpartisanship in the form of equal coverage of both major political parties, with both sides subject to roughly the same amount of criticism. However, that idea of nonpartisanship is only an illusion. True nonpartisanship means treating both parties equally, not covering them equally.
POLITICS
The Register-Guard

Letters to the editor for Friday, Dec. 17: The GOP and vaccines, charity and Cristobal

GOP killing its own We are still losing about 1,000 unvaccinated Americans per day to the coronavirus out of about 60 million Americans who remain unvaccinated.   A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey (October 2021) found that 87% of Democrats were vaccinated. Only 40% of Republicans or those leaning Republican were vaccinated. Why the difference? Because, the coronavirus pandemic would end if everyone were vaccinated for...
EUGENE, OR
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Sends Letter to GOP Rep. Scott Perry, Asking for His ‘Voluntary Cooperation’

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has sent a letter to Republican lawmaker Scott Perry (R-PA), requesting his “voluntary cooperation” with its probe, the panel’s chairman announced Monday. The move, which stops short of subpoenaing the representative, marks the first known effort by the panel to speak to a sitting member of Congress about the events surrounding the Capitol insurrection. In a press release, Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) said that the committee had received information from multiple witnesses “tying Rep. Perry” to Jan. 6, including evidence proving “his involvement in efforts to install former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

