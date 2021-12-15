ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Systems scientists find clues to why false news snowballs on social media

By Adam Zewe, MIT News Office
mit.edu
 6 days ago

The spread of misinformation on social media is a pressing societal problem that tech companies and policymakers continue to grapple with, yet those who study this issue still don’t have a deep understanding of why and how false news spreads. To shed some light on this murky topic,...

news.mit.edu

Comments / 0

Related
tvtechnology.com

Survey Finds Brand Recall on Connected TV Ads is Better than Social Media

PASADENA, Calif.—The connected TV ad platform tvScientific has issued a new survey showing that a majority of consumers say they watch video on connected TVs, more than any other platforms and that advertising is more effective on that platform. The survey found that 57% said that the primary way...
TV & VIDEOS
Caught in Southie

Development News: 51 Melcher – a proposed life science building with a side of social media shenanigans

Nothing thrills us more than foolishness on the internet. On Friday morning, Universal Hub reported that GI Partners filed plans with the Boston Planning Development Agency to convert the nine-story 51 Melcher St. into life-sciences building. As part of the filing of the project, the developer included a social media policy – which is sort of strange to say the least:
BOSTON, MA
milwaukeeindependent.com

The link between deception and technology: Why people are lying more since the rise of social media

Technology has given people more ways to connect, but it has also given them more opportunities to lie with impunity. You might text your friend a white lie to get out of going to dinner, exaggerate your height on a dating profile to appear more attractive or invent an excuse to your boss over email to save face. Social psychologists and communication scholars have long wondered not just who lies the most, but where people tend to lie the most – that is, in person or through some other communication medium.
MENTAL HEALTH
missmillmag.com

7 Reasons Why Your Social Media Presence Is Not Growing

This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. This means if you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Please view my full disclosure policy for more information. Nowadays, you can’t picture building your brand without a social media presence. Social media...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vannevar Bush
WISH-TV

Here is why gaining access to social media accounts is tough for police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gaining access to a social media account often times requires a subpoena or court order, and even then it is not guaranteed the social media company will comply. Doug Kouns is a retired FBI agent and co-founder of Veracity IIR, a private investigative firm in Carmel. He...
CARMEL, IN
10NEWS

USF study finds people want more regulation on social media platforms

TAMPA, Fla — In recent months, we’ve heard a lot of debate about censorship and regulation when it comes to social media. Some states have even passed laws aimed at so-called "de-platforming" There are also calls for more regulation when it comes to platforms like Instagram and the...
EDUCATION
Seattle Times

The week in fake news: Stories in social media that fail the truth test

— — — Vaccinated people aren’t nine times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID. Claim: People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are nine times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are unvaccinated. The facts: The false assertion that vaccinated people are more likely to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Facebook became Meta – and the company's dangerous behavior came into sharp focus in 2021: 4 essential reads

Meta, née Facebook, had a rough year in 2021, in public opinion if not financially. Revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen, first detailed in a Wall Street Journal investigative series and then presented in congressional testimony, show that the company was aware of the harm it was causing. Growing concerns about misinformation, emotional manipulation and psychological harm came to a head this year when Haugen released internal company documents showing that the company’s own research confirmed the societal and individual harm its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms cause. The Conversation gathered four articles from our archives that delve into research that explains Meta’s...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Science#Media Companies#Social Psychology#Media Arts#Mit#Twitter#Idss
Phys.org

Fake news and fact-checking: Study examines social media use during the pandemic

Social media was used to both spread misinformation and for fact-checking during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study which explores how individuals perceive and make sense of information they encounter during times of global crisis. Psychologists at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) carried out 24 semi-structured...
INTERNET
studyfinds.org

Belief in COVID conspiracy theories growing as trust in Dr. Fauci becomes more divisive, survey reveals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Misinformation about COVID-19 continues to influence millions of Americans, impacting their decisions on getting the coronavirus vaccine for themselves and their families, a new poll reveals. Moreover, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found more Americans now believe the conspiracy theory that the virus was created for use as a biological weapon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Scientists follow ancient clues to reveal oldest social network

Way, way, waaay before the invention of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, researchers say, a social network once existed in Africa -- and the striking revelation comes to us through a bunch of ostrich eggshell beads. Among the oldest ornaments ever made, dating back as much as 50,000 years, these neutral-toned,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
deseret.com

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

Multiple scientists and experts are weighing on what Americans should expect from the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. Dr. Stephen Goldstein, professor at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, told Salon that cases will rise in the next few weeks to peak levels.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Computer Science
AOL Corp

Why scientists think our immune systems will be primed to fight the omicron variant

It's a worrisome convergence: falling antibody levels and a new variant. Scientists have warned that a coronavirus variant like omicron, which appears able to dodge some protective antibodies generated by the vaccines, could be a major setback in the pandemic. But as the world waits for more data on the heavily mutated variant, experts say there are some early but encouraging signs that our immune systems have amassed a range of tools to fight Covid-19.
SCIENCE
Government Technology

Florida Scientists: Social Media Can Track Toxic Algae

(TNS) — Scientists are tapping into social media to learn how to better track one of Florida’s most prevalent harmful algal blooms: red tide. Red tides, caused by the Karenia brevis organism, occur naturally in the Gulf of Mexico each year. However, the blooms can be intensified by human nutrient pollution along the coast. Scientists believe that such pollution may have helped fuel recent serious bouts with the toxic algae in Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Scientists Find Clue to Links Between Autism, Epilepsy

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with autism have low levels of a protein that quiets overactive brain cells, which may explain why so many have epilepsy, according to a new study. Because the protein can be detected in cerebrospinal fluid, it may have promise as a marker...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WLKY.com

New study finds social media use connected to increased anxiety, depression

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Could social media be putting you in a bad mood?. A recent study found it may actually be affecting your mental health. "Social media is giving us an opportunity to interact with each other, but it is also not paying attention to the fact that we're interacting with each other at a distance," said Dr. Stephen Taylor, chief medical officer at UofL Hospital - Peace Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBEZ

A tantalizing clue to why omicron is spreading so quickly

Omicron is spreading lightning fast. In the U.S., the percentage of cases caused by this new coronavirus variant jumped seven times in just a week, from 0.4% of the total cases sequenced to 2.9%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. And it’s already causing about 13% of cases in a region that includes New York and New Jersey.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Boris Johnson more distrusted than social media as source of Covid advice, poll finds

Boris Johnson is distrusted as a source of guidance on Covid by almost six out of 10 Britons (59 per cent) - more than distrust information from social media - according to a new poll.And almost three in 10 (28 per cent) said that they are less likely to follow Covid rules as a result of reports of Christmas parties at 10 Downing Street - including 37 per cent of the younger 18-34 age groups who are most likely to cram into pubs and clubs to party in the next few crucial weeks.The Savanta survey for The Independent was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mit.edu

Q&A: Cathy Wu on developing algorithms to safely integrate robots into our world

Cathy Wu is the Gilbert W. Winslow Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and a member of the MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society. As an undergraduate, Wu won MIT’s toughest robotics competition, and as a graduate student took the University of California at Berkeley’s first-ever course on deep reinforcement learning. Now back at MIT, she’s working to improve the flow of robots in Amazon warehouses under the Science Hub, a new collaboration between the tech giant and the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Outside of the lab and classroom, Wu can be found running, drawing, pouring lattes at home, and watching YouTube videos on math and infrastructure via 3Blue1Brown and Practical Engineering. She recently took a break from all of that to talk about her work.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy