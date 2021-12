I want to thank Roger Haglund for his Nov. 28th letter about Fox News. His letter is a very insightful look at what Fox News is all about. They are not about objective journalism. For anyone who did not read it, I encourage you to do so. If you are a fan of Fox News, you may be offended, but read it anyway. Read it with an open mind. You owe to your self to see that you are being fed a steady dose of misinformation designed, as Haglund states, to stir up a constant sense of discontent and outrage. That is their business model because it is great for ratings. I am not saying you need to switch to CNN but just take a hard objective look at what you are consuming. Learn to be discerning.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO