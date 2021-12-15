Tickets on sale for Super Bowl Experience at LA Convention Center

| Image courtesy of L.A. Convention Center

Super Bowl LVI is still two months away, but tickets are now available for the Super Bowl Experience, an interactive football-themed attraction that will fill the halls of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Super Bowl Experience will be held Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10-12. It will feature an array of football displays, including a showcase of all 55 Super Bowl championship rings, along with autographs and photo opps with NFL players, interactive games, football clinics and merchandise.

Visitors can also take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and take part in a virtual 40-yard dash against NFL players.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nfl.com/sbxonsale or using the NFL OnePass app. Attendees must have the OnePass app to enter the event.

Tickets can also be purchased on site at the Super Bowl Experience box office at the South Hall of the convention center. People who ride Metro to the convention center can get 50% off the ticket price by showing their TAP card. Military members and their families also receive 50% off admission.

Tickets cost $20 for adults on Feb. 5-6, and $40 on Feb. 10-12. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free.

Super Bowl LVI will be played Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.