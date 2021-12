Today I want to wish a happy semi-retirement for someone who has been a true friend to WOBM over the years. Bob Van Bochove has been the General Manager of the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center since 1988 and has run that place with dignity and class. It’s a 24/7 job and Bob knows when someone from the hotel calls he has to answer. After decades of navigating through just about everything, including a pandemic, he is stepping away from the GM post but will remain as Managing Director…that in itself tells you how the owners feel about his contributions over the years.

