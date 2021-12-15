Movie Review: 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

This is one of those movies that makes it likely to recognize a few actors if you’ve seen a number of indie or foreign movies that use these people since it’s very easy to think that a few of the faces in Concrete Plans should be recognizable thanks to their roles in other features. But the gist of the story is that a crew of five men is hired to renovate an old farmhouse far out in the country, far enough that a cell signal is hard to come by and the only other building is the homestead next to the area they’re renovating. When the homeowner, Simon, introduces himself it’s kind of obvious that he’s a bit uppity and doesn’t think too highly of the workers that he’s taken on. Bob, the foreman, is a decent enough individual, but he’s the type that one can obviously see likes to keep everyone happy as much as possible, while his nephew Steve is a jackass that doesn’t care what others think. Jim is kind of unnerving since he’s obviously a bit of a bigot, while Viktor, is the outsider of the bunch, and has his own particular secret that he stows under the trailer that all five men sleep in while on the job. Dave, the old man of the bunch, is kind of hard to figure out, but he’s easy to like.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO