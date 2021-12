Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter has announced that she will resign from her post to accept a new role as the executive director of the statewide Colorado Broadband Office. The move comes after nearly four years of working for the town, during which time Reitter received multiple awards for her service including being named “city manager of the year” by the Colorado City and County Management Association. Reitter was only the second female and first Black city manager to win the CCCMA award.

