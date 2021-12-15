ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I’ve gotta take that

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

Dear Annie: I have an old and close friend I’ve known for 50 years. We live far apart, and the only way to talk is by telephone. Over the past several years, my friend has started to suddenly interrupt our calls when there is a click on the line signaling another...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
Niagara Gazette

BAILEY: You've got a friend

How does a person address vaccine defiance and social responsibility with a loved one? One third of US is still unvaccinated. My partner and I received our COVID-19 booster vaccines mid-November, about seven months after our second doses. We have a few family members and close friends who are majorly defiant and only marginally hesitant about Covid-19 vaccines. They are firm in their decision to stay unvaccinated.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Tracey Folly

My husband attacked me because dinner wasn't ready when he got home from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's hard to admit you were in an abusive relationship until it's over. I choose to share stories about my past relationships because I want to let other people in the same situation know they aren't alone. From personal experience, I know many women hide the abuse they suffer from their partners or spouses. I was one of those women.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FingerLakes1.com

I’ve bought 5K Instagram followers and what I’ve got (a story with a happy end!)

I’ve seen a lot of ads offering quality followers for pennies. It promises real users and tons of new likes and comments. But I’ve always been skeptical about these. I know it takes a lot of time and effort to attract a decent number of real users. This cannot be reached in a couple of days. Unless, of course, you are a well-known star who just created an Instagram account. (Remember Angelina Jolie Instagram success? She didn’t buy followers, for sure!) But I thought it would be nice to do a little experiment to find out if I am right or wrong. In any case, it will be a rewarding experience.
INTERNET
Lockhaven Express

Is it just a game?

Dear Annie: My wife is borderline addicted to “Words With Friends” (an app game similar to Scrabble), and it’s causing me concern, in addition to creating some strife within our marriage. It would be one thing if she were only playing with other female players, but she also has an ongoing game with a former male classmate, which I consider to be a form of online flirting. Would you agree, or am I overreacting?
RELATIONSHIPS
MyStateline.com

Gotta Have-It Gifts with Stephanie Humphrey

We’re catching up with Stephanie Humphrey about all the gift that you or someone you know would love this holiday season! Head to techgifts.tv to see all these and more.
LIFESTYLE
Lockhaven Express

Changing diet changes relationship

Dear Annie: Last weekend, I got a text from my dad that said: “I’m going vegan LOL.” (Yes, he says “LOL.” He’s hip like that.) I laughed and brushed it aside, but during dinner last night, he and my stepmom told me they are serious about it. It definitely took me by surprise, but I was supportive and excited about the idea, so much so that I even went with him to Barnes & Noble to pick out an awesome vegan cookbook. But since then, I’ve been having a strangely emotional reaction to his decision.
RELATIONSHIPS
grit.com

If you've got your eye on a live tree, I'll share how-to’s we’ve learned over the years for keeping your tree green and safe through the season.

Even with all the complicated emotions the year has brought, in our little corner of the Midwest, there’s still a feeling of excitement and anticipation as we get closer to Christmas. Light posts on the town square are covered in greenery and bows, while strings of lights happily criss-cross over Main Street. Shop windows glitter with lights and decorations, and as I open the heavy door to the makers’ market, a small shop of local, handmade items, the scent of cinnamon and balsam stirs up heartfelt memories. A shop filled with homemade soaps, beeswax candles, and all kinds of handmade wares, soon, my shopping is done. I step back outside and find the December air hits me with a blast; however, the clean, fresh air feels good, cheers my heart, and I’m off to wrap secret surprises to tuck under the tree.
LIFESTYLE
Lockhaven Express

Lighten up; stop worrying

Santa says, and this came right from the top. The commander in chief has the $4 trillion spending spree under total control. For us not to worry. It will be paid by the younger children with the help of all the illegal children coming through the border to our country.
SOCIETY
Lockhaven Express

Do or don’t

For those who don’t believe in God and for those who do believe in taking guns away from careful and honest people, when someone breaks into your home and threatens you — and the family you love — what will you do?. Will your beliefs dictate your...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Peace on Earth, the best gift ever!

This morning, I put the news on the TV to catch up with what had happened overnight. Headline after headline did not show anything peaceful …. shootings, tornado destruction, famine, sickness, fighting, lootings … I could go on and on. At the same time, I was reflecting on...
RELIGION
xda-developers

[APP][8.0+] Gotta Habit - the habit tracker you gotta have

Track your habits with a simple design that is stylish to look at and fun to touch.​. • Habits can be set up for certain days of the week. I made this all by myself, please help me make it succeed by sharing and rating!. Please email me with any...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy