Did you hear that Kanye West and Drake are friends again? I’m sure you did. After intense buildup, the former feuding duo held the Free Larry Hoover Concert last week. The event was put together for a good cause, with the aim to raise “awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform.” Profits from the concert were sent to three important organisations – Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO