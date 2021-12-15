Mixed and cautious equity trading session seen ahead of US Fed decision

US stocks declined sharply as investors remained concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The S&P 500 index declined for the third straight day while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 index declined by more than 300 points each. The biggest declines were growth stocks like Workhorse, Peloton, and Carvana. Oil and gas companies also retreated as the price of crude oil fell. Airlines like United, Southwest, and American also declined. At the same time, US Treasury yields diverged, with the 10-year falling to 1.400% and the 30-year rising to 1.38%. In a separate report, Goldman Sachs analysts decided to slash the US GDP estimates. It expects that the economy will rise by 2% in the first quarter and 3% in Q3.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO