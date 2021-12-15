ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixed and cautious equity trading session seen ahead of US Fed decision

Asia Market Update: Mixed and cautious equity trading session seen ahead of US Fed decision [Dec 15th]; China Nov data was mixed; UK CPI due later today. - NZ bond yields declined after the NZ Treasury commented on bond issuance and GDP; RBNZ Gov also spoke. - NZ Q3...

