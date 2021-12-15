ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott Wave view: USD/CAD opens bullish extension

Cover picture for the articleShort-term Elliott Wave view in USDCAD suggests the rally from October 21, 2021 low is unfolding as a zigzag structure. Up from October 21 low, wave (A) ended at 1.2845 and pullback in wave (B) ended at 1.26047 as expanded flat. Down from wave (A), wave A ended at 1.274,...

