ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Fire calls to homeless camps skyrocket

By Rachel Skytta
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2makz4_0dNAbdMT00

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department is responding to a higher number of calls at homeless encampments than ever before, according to a spokesperson.

Capt. Greg Pixley says they are also finding more potentially dangerous substances at the camps, like propane and gasoline.

So far this year, DFD has responded to 536 calls in and around homeless camps, acquired 15,000 pounds of propane and 462 gallons of gasoline.

“We’re responding on about two fires a day to these areas around these encampments and that’s dangerous. That’s nothing we’ve seen before,” Pixley said.

Denver’s first safe outdoor space on public property opens

Pixley says as the homeless population grows in Denver, so does the risk for fires at these sites. He says unhoused individuals will use propane to heat their spaces through the winter and to cook.

“When we have individuals that are donating propane to the people that are living on the street, it just compounds the problem and it increases the amount of fuels that we work to dispose of when they are left in an unsafe situation,” Pixley said.

Advocates say there are safer ways to help the unhoused community stay warm this season.

LynnAnn Huizingh, executive director at Severe Weather Shelter Network, recommends giving winter-weight sleeping bags and tarps.

Huizingh also suggests supporting local shelters and donating items like winter clothes, wool socks, hats and gloves. She said gift cards to fast food restaurants can also help.

“That’s providing a meal for them, an opportunity to get out of the cold for a while and it benefits them in a better way than giving them something that actually could harm not just them, but other people that are in the community with them,” Huizingh said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 8

John
5d ago

Shocker, bad policy has ramifications. Can't wait for 20mph Paul to get his new speed limit. Any guess on the negative ramifications that will innsue?

Reply
2
Arthur III
5d ago

Don't give homeless anything!! You are not helping them at all by giving them money, food, propane, etc!!!

Reply
5
St. Bernard
5d ago

Solution, Start feeding the bears and mountain lions that manage to make their way into the suburbs...This will start encouraging more bears and mountains to come into the city including Denver....This in turn will encourage hobo camps to move to the outskirts....Hopefully out past DIA towards Kansas.

Reply(2)
1
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Fires#Weather#Fast Food Restaurants#Skyrocket#Kdvr#Dfd#Unhoused
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX31 Denver

Hot and cold adventures in Colorado

Our Travel Journalist & Adventurer, Jennifer Broome shares some of her favorite Colorado winter adventures. From steamy soaks to icy alpine lakes, Colorado has some pretty cool winter adventures. Jennifer’s top pick for hot adventures is the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop. The Hot Springs Loop includes 5 premier destinations including Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs, […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy