Blinken says US weighing new sanctions on Myanmar

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration...

www.timesdaily.com

Washington Post

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China deplores new US sanctions against Xinjiang tech companies

Beijing [China], December 18 (ANI): China strongly deplored new US sanctions barring exports for eight Xinjiang tech companies, saying such measures undermine international economic and trade between the two countries. China's Ministry of Commerce's spokesperson said on Friday: "It's not the first time the US government has interfered with the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
Army Times

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific to push back against China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foreign Minister Momen says US sanctions on B'desh elite force 'unfortunate'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 12 (ANI): Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has criticised the US sanctions imposed on officials of the country's elite police force over rights abuse, saying the move was unfortunate and not fact-based. On Friday, the US had imposed sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Announces New Sanctions on Human Rights Day

As part of the Biden administration's efforts to infuse human rights into its foreign policy, the U.S. State Department on Friday designated 12 government officials from Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico for "gross violations of human rights," according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Seventy-three years after...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Blinken headed for Southeast Asia with China, Myanmar on agenda

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Southeast Asia next week on a tour designed to show the region's importance for the US strategy of confronting China, and to further address the "worsening" crisis in military-ruled Myanmar. Blinken will start off his round-the-world journey with a meeting with his G7 colleagues Friday through Sunday in Liverpool, England, his spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday. Among other issues Blinken will discuss "the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border" -- a red hot crisis that was addressed by President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in their virtual summit on Tuesday. Blinken will then head to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to stress the top priority of US foreign policy, which is to challenge an ever more assertive China.
WORLD
Reuters

EU leaders weigh new sanctions on Russia amid 'series of attacks'

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Union is under assault from Russia on multiple fronts and must unite behind new economic sanctions, Baltic and central European leaders said on Thursday, with Lithuania citing a risk of possible Russian military strikes from Belarus. The warnings at an EU summit were...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Sanction junta, says Myanmar’s ousted government after Suu Kyi jailing

(Reuters) – The international envoy for Myanmar’s shadow civilian government called on Monday for further international sanctions against the military after the jailing of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup. “Today is a shameful day for the rule of law, justice and accountability in...
WORLD

