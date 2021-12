Earlier this month, the owners of Lock Haven gift shop A Little Bird, Lisa Henderson and Tina Newberry, wrapped up their “Cause of the Month” with a check for $127.97 and donated it to the Veterans Multi-Service Center-Central PA. One hundred percent of the donations were from customers “rounding up” their purchases. Henderson and Newberry say that they are happy to contribute to such a worthwhile – and local – organization. Their shop slogan: “Look Good, Feel Good, and Do Good” is made tangible by allowing their customers to “give gifts that give back,” and by including VMC-CPA in their monthly “Cause of the Month” project. And with November being the month in which we observe Veterans’ Day, it all made for a perfect fit. Above, Henderson and Newberry hold the check with the funds that were donated to the VMS-CPA.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO