Janet Rebecca Eberhart

Jennifer Rebecca “Jenny” Penrod, 48, North Manchester, passed away Dec. 6, 2021. The daughter of Ruth Anne (Strobel) Frieden and Michael K. Penrod, Jenny was born on Jan. 11, 1973, in Highland Falls, N.Y., where her father was stationed at West Point. The loving memory of Jennifer Rebecca...
Janet Marie Baker, 72, of Hopkinton passed away Dec. 15 at her home surrounded by family. She was the daughter of Edith Buttlar and wife of David Earl Baker, who died in 2013. She was a graduate of Dedham High School, Class of 1967. Janet spent many years as an advocate for special needs children and went on to become a dispatcher and driver for Accept Transportation Services.
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Rebecca “Pippy” Lutz, age 59, of Olney, will be Friday morning, December 17, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Tate Cemetery, west and back north of Bogota. The visitation is also Friday morning, December 17, from 10:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Rebecca “Pippy” Lutz of Olney.
Santa Claus will be visiting Millheim and the surrounding areas of the Millheim Fire Company’s coverage area tomorrow morning. Santa will be leaving Station 18 on a fire truck at 8 a.m. and handing out treats to children along the streets of Millheim, Aaronsburg, Coburn and Woodward. Listen for the siren announcing Santa’s arrival and take your kiddos to the curb to see Santa.
MILL HALL — It’s the season of giving and helping those in need. Local auctioneer Harry Schenck and his daughter Tracy are preparing for their annual help with local families. For over 25 years they have teamed up and helped many families during the holiday season. With the...
To Sam and Amy McCartney of Centre Hall. to John and Judy McMann, Dec. 19. “When you ain’t got no money, you gotta get an attitude.”. Venerate — “to feel or show deep respect and honor for someone or something.”. Benefit for Boss Frog. Forever Broadcasting’s Chris...
