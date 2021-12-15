ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Emergency services

By Our View
Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

The following calls were received at the Clinton County Communications...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Clinton County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Flemington Ems#923 Eagle Valley Road
Fox News

White House shakeup: Biden to get new German Shepherd and cat as current dog gets rehomed

The first family is revamping its pet lineup, bringing in a new dog and cat while President Biden's current dog is set to be rehomed. The Bidens received a pure-bred German Shepherd Monday as a birthday gift from the president's brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, according to first lady Jill Biden's office. The dog, which was born on Sept. 1, will go by the name Commander.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy