El Paso, TX

Chapin outlasts Franklin in game of the night, 62-58

By KTSM 9 Sports
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the holidays draw near, the high school basketball season is heating up. Boys teams across the city are putting the finishing touches on their non-district schedules, while the girls enter their first full week of district play. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights all the action on the hardwood, including Chapin’s big win over Franklin on Tuesday night.

ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

